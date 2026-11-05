📣 Eagan, MN Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

Eagan has some solid sales and marketing openings right now, from big global brands to a local medical products company. If you’re ready to level up your career, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Location: Eagan, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $137,200 – $254,800 base + potential annual bonus (US range)

Lead the content strategy for corporate tax, legal, and risk products at a major global company. You’ll own the editorial agenda, manage a content team, and build programs that drive pipeline, with a strong focus on AI, SEO/AEO, and data-driven marketing. Comes with flexible hybrid work, robust benefits, and lots of room for growth.

Employer: Expeditors

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000 + monthly bonus

Run the district sales program for a Fortune 500 global logistics company. You’ll recruit and coach sales reps, drive revenue growth, and shape local sales strategy, with strong benefits, paid time off, and clear promotion paths (they love to promote from within).

Employer: MPR Orthopedics

Location: Eagan, MN, US

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-commission)

Salary: Not listed

Support sales of orthopedic and surgical products at a long-standing medical manufacturer. This role is great if you like detail work and helping customers—answering pricing questions, finalizing quotes, and handling orders—plus you get a 37-hour work week with short Fridays and medical, dental, vision, life, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.