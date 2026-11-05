🏭 Eagan, MN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Eagan’s industrial side is busy right now—solid options if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow.

Below are several manufacturing & production roles hiring now in Eagan, Minnesota.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Location: Eagan, MN (printing plant)

(printing plant) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30 PM – 6:30 AM)

Pay: $58,100 – $107,900/year + $2,500 sign-on bonus (after 90 days) + potential annual bonus

You’ll install, diagnose, and repair production machinery and handle preventative maintenance across departments. Great fit if you have a 2-year tech degree or equivalent experience and like solving mechanical and electrical problems with a lot of independence.

Employer: TerraMax Inc

Location: Eagan, MN 55123

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour

Lead warehouse operations and production of liquid and dry microbial inoculants used in agriculture and turf. Mix of supervising staff, managing inventory, and hands-on batching, blending, and packaging in a clean, quality-focused environment.

Employer: Hunt Electric

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53,248 – $61,440/year

Keep tool cribs stocked and ready by cleaning, testing, and tracking tools and safety gear for job sites. Good match if you’re organized, like working in a warehouse setting, and want strong benefits with an employee-owned company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Eagan’s manufacturing scene is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.