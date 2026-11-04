👔 Eagan, MN Management Roles with Multiple Openings $118K+

Eagan’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in construction and tech. Here are a few strong management roles worth a closer look.

Employer: H2I Group

H2I Group Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range based on experience (plus company stock and potential bonuses)

Lead commercial flooring projects from design through warranty at a 100% employee-owned specialty contractor with 100+ years in business. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, vendors, and client relationships, with benefits like flexible scheduling, profit-sharing, and tuition support.

Employer: Michael Page (for a commercial general contractor)

(for a commercial general contractor) Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation and benefits (exact amount not listed)

Oversee retail and commercial tenant improvement projects for a GC with a backlog into 2027. This role offers a hybrid schedule (3 days WFH), local projects with very limited travel, and a clear path to grow with structured mentorship.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Location: Eagan, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $118,400 – $219,800 base + potential annual bonus

Guide day-to-day Agile delivery for AI agents and automation projects in Legal Service Management. This is a hands-on leadership role focused on MVPs, fast experiments, and backlog clarity, with strong flexibility, generous time off, and robust career development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—talking with a recruiter can open more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.