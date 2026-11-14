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Will Sam Hartman's Role on The Bachelor Affect His Football Schedule? His Agent Says...
By Kisha Forde,2 days ago
Watch: Will Sam Hartman's Role on ‘The Bachelor’ Affect His Football Schedule? His Agent Says... Sam Hartman's season on The Bachelor may be quite the blitz. After the Washington Commanders quarterback was selected as the top pick for season 30, one of his agents shared whether his search for love on the ABC series will impact his time on the field.