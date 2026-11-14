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Mormon Wives Star Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Suing Hulu for Defamation
By Kisha Forde,2 days ago
In his suit, the 33-year-old alleged that seasons three, four, and five of the series presented him "to millions of viewers as a domestic abuser," per court documents obtained by local outlet ABC4 Utah, "as a man who retaliated against the mother of his child by reporting her to Child Protective Services, and as a serial adulterer.”