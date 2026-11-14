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Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos Reveals Why She and Chock Chapple Called Off Engagement
By Kisha Forde,2 days ago
Watch: Golden Bachelorette's Joan Vassos, Chock Chapple Break Up Nearly 2 Years After Getting Engaged. Joan Vassos is reflecting on the moment her relationship with Chock Chapple withered. Days the Golden Bachelorette star and her now ex-fiancé—whom she met on the show's inaugural season—announced they had broken up, Vassos shared...