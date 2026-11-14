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Collin Gosselin Reacts to Mom Kate Gosselin’s “Passive Aggressive” Comments About His Book
By Gabrielle Chung,12 days ago
Watch: Collin Gosselin Tells Mom Kate Gosselin to Take Accountability. Collin Gosselin would like his mom Kate Gosselin to step out from the shadows. One month after publishing his memoir In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, the 22-year-old is urging his mother to "come forward, take accountability" for the alleged abuse he suffered during his childhood rather than making what he calls “passive aggressive" social media comments.