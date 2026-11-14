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Aaron Rodgers Reunites With Brother Jordan Rodgers in New Photo After Yearslong Estrangement
By Kisha Forde,13 days ago
Watch: Aaron Rodgers Reunites With Brother Jordan Rodgers in New Photo After Yearslong Estrangement. Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers have officially reached a neutral zone. Months after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed he and his family had ended their yearslong estrangement, the NFL star, 42, shared picture-perfect proof of a reunion with his younger brother.