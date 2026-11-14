undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Luckiest” Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Rare Insight on David E. Kelley Marriage
By Gabrielle Chung,11 days ago
Watch: Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Rare Insight on David E. Kelley Marriage. Michelle Pfeiffer's marriage to David E. Kelley is rich with love. The Margot's Got Money Troubles star celebrated her 33rd wedding anniversary with the TV producer on Nov. 13, sharing a selfie from their recent date night at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in Los Angeles.