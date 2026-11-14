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RHOP’s Karen Huger Shares Update on Ray Huger Marriage After "Rough Patch"
By Jennie Ekpa,11 days ago
Watch: WNBA's Angel Reese Reveals Why Her Hunting Wives Character Is Named Barbie. Karen Huger has no illusions of grandeur about the future of her marriage. While the Real House of Potomac's Grand Dame admitted viewers would have to stay tuned to see how she and husband Ray Huger continue to work on their relationship during season 11, she confessed issues with her partner of 32 years haven't gone away.