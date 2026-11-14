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UGG’s Ballet Sneakers Are Dividing Our Shopping Team—Here’s Why I Love Them
By Sofía Viera,11 days ago
You thought the fashion world was done with ballet sneakers? Think again! These trendy shoes just got a chilly-weather makeover. Introducing the UGG Quill Ballet Sneakers, the cozy winter slipper meets sturdy sole meets delicate pointe shoe in the brand's signature colorways and raw suede edges. In other words... some people love it, and others hate it.