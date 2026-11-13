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Mormon Wives’ Aspyn Ovard Shares Devastating Details From Daughter’s Terminal Cancer Journey
By Paige Catton,11 days ago
Watch: SLOMWOC’s Aspyn Ovard Reveals 10-Year Secret Amid Parker Ferris Split. Aspyn Ovard is shedding light on her family’s heartbreaking journey. After the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County star publicly revealed her daughter Cove’s terminal cancer diagnosis on the Hulu series premiere, she shared further insight into the last few years of her life as she navigated the 7-year-old’s health battle.