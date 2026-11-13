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Cara Delevingne Shares Advice for Anyone Single Navigating “Tricky” Holiday Season
By Bentley Maddox,11 days ago
Watch: Cara Delevingne Shares Advice for Anyone Single Navigating “Tricky” Holiday Season. Cara Delevingne is strutting into the holiday season with a game plan. As Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approach, the British supermodel admitted this time of year “can be tricky,” especially for those who might be entering the holiday season single.