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Life With Derek's Michael Seater “Leaned Into” Onscreen Stepsibling Romance With Ashley Leggat
By Olivia Evans,10 days ago
Watch: Brenda Song Says Suite Life of Zack & Cody Cast Was “Underpaid and Overworked” at Disney. Michael Seater was a Dasey shipper, too. Nearly 15 years after Life With Derek concluded, the actor behind the titular Derek Venturi in show admitted he and onscreen stepsister Ashley Leggat—a.k.a. Casey McDonald—leaned into their characters’ flirty tension while filming the blended family comedy.