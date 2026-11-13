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Why Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Moved From LA to a Camper on Arkansas Ranch
By Olivia Evans,9 days ago
Watch: Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Addresses Kevin Costner's Exit Amid Feud Rumors. Dawn Olivieri decided it was time to go method. The Yellowstone alum, who portrayed Claire Dutton in the Western drama, recently detailed her decision to leave Los Angeles and open a farm in rural Arkansas in 2022 after a “dry spell” in booking roles.