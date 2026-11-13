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DWTS Star Rylee Arnold’s Fitness Routine Revealed, Courtesy of Sister Lindsay Arnold
By Gibson Johns,9 days ago
Watch: Dancing With the Stars’ Connor Wood Responds to Fans Wanting Him to Date Rylee Arnold. Prepared to be sweating with the stars. As Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold continues to garner praise for her "snatched" physique as she and Connor Wood compete on season 35, and her sister Lindsay Arnold shared some of the secrets of Rylee's fitness routine, which she designed for her.