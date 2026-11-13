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Why Aspyn Ovard Is Taking Social Media Break Amid Mormon Wives: OC Debut
By Paige Catton,9 days ago
Watch: SLOMWOC’s Aspyn Ovard Reveals 10-Year Secret Amid Parker Ferris Split. Aspyn Ovard is protecting her peace. Ahead of the Nov. 12 premiere of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, the YouTuber announced she was stepping back from social media, admitting how difficult it was to see the aspects of her life she’d previously kept private on the Hulu series.