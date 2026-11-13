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Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Carys Flaunts Gucci Top Worn By Her Mom 30 Years Ago
By Hayley Santaflorentina,9 days ago
Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Carys Flaunts Gucci Top Worn By Her Mom 30 Years Ago’. Carys Douglas has no reservations about borrowing from her mom’s closet. In fact, when the 23-year-old stepped out to the Gucci x Moda Operandi event in New York City on November 11, she did so in a vintage top from the designer brand her mom Catherine Zeta-Jones wore back in the ‘90s.