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Jenna Dewan Claps Back at Claim Being a "Know It All" Got Her Eliminated From DWTS
By Olivia Evans,7 days ago
Watch: ‘Dancing With the Stars' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Partner Jenna Dewan on Show After Suspension. Outside of the ballroom, Jenna Dewan is taking no critiques. Less than a week after the Step Up alum—along with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy—was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, she clapped back at a comment claiming she was ousted for being a “know it all.”
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