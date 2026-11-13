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Hailey Bieber Shares Sweet Proof Son Jack Bieber Is Following in Dad Justin Bieber’s Footsteps
By Gibson Johns,4 days ago
Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Sweet Proof Son Jack Bieber Is Following in Dad Justin Bieber’s Footsteps. That's Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's baby, he's iconic. The Rhode Beauty founder shared a new video of her and Justin's son Jack Blues, 2, that revealed he may already be following in the "Sorry" singer's footsteps when it comes to music.