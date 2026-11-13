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Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie Share Hilarious Lesson From Fatherhood
By Marissa Dow,4 days ago
Watch: Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie Share Hilarious Lesson From Fatherhood. Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie's most important critics are their kids. The actors—who first starred in 2019's Synchronic before reuniting for upcoming TV series 12 12 12—confessed that amid their many roles as action stars over the years, earning cool points from their children has been no easy feat.