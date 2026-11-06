undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mormon Wives' Zac Affleck Admits to "Mistakes" in Jen Affleck Marriage
By Lindsay Weinberg,8 days ago
Watch: ‘Mormon Wives' Star Zac Affleck Breaks Silence on Jen Affleck Divorce Amid Her Pregnancy. Zac Affleck is still coming to terms with Jen Affleck's decision. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared what led to the end of their seven-year marriage, admitting he "begged" Jen to stay when she first brought up divorce a year ago and was surprised to learn she officially submitted paperwork on Nov. 3.