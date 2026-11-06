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Savannah Chrisley’s Estranged Sister Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Her Pregnancy
By Gabrielle Chung,9 days ago
Watch: Savannah Chrisley’s Estranged Sister Lindsie Reacts to Her Pregnancy. Lindsie Chrisley is sending her best wishes to Savannah Chrisley. Despite their estrangement, the 37-year-old shared a supportive message to Savannah, 29, amid her pregnancy with husband Jason Galanis, who was imprisoned with their dad Todd Chrisley before receiving a presidential pardon last year.