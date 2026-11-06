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Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Rumor She and Husband Travis Barker Are Living Apart
By Gabrielle Chung,8 days ago
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Rumor She and Husband Travis Barker Are Living Apart. Kourtney Kardashian is keeping chatter at bay. The Kardashians star called out "fabricated stories" about her marriage to husband Travis Barker, denying there's trouble in paradise after her publicist asked her to comment on breakup speculation. "She...