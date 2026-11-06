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DWTS' Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles Reveal Their Matching Tattoos After Elimination
By Marissa Dow,8 days ago
Watch: DWTS' Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa React to Juilliard's "Shady" Post About Her (Exclusive) Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa saved their last DWTS memory for after the ballroom. The Save the Last Dance star and her partner marked the emotional end of their Dancing With the Stars run with multiple tattoos to commemorate the bond that propelled them to snag eighth place in the competition.