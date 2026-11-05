undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Message on "Correcting" False Rumors Amid Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls Drama
By Gabrielle Chung,8 days ago
Watch: Candice Swanepoel’s Rep Addresses Joan Smalls Feud Rumors Amid Tom Brady Romance. Tom Brady's feathers have not been ruffled by drama surrounding two Victoria's Secret Angels. The NFL legend shared a cryptic message amid his girlfriend Candice Swanepoel's rumored feud with Joan Smalls, who Brady reportedly had a...