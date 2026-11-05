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Sienna Miller Reveals How Her Kids Are Adjusting to Her New Baby Boy With Oli Green
By Marissa Dow,7 days ago
Watch: Sienna Miller Reveals How Her Kids Are Adjusting to Her New Baby Boy With Oli Green. Sienna Miller's daughters have become her baby boy's biggest cheerleaders. The Madden star is running a victory lap after her son—who she welcomed in May with fiancé Oli Green—stole the hearts of kids Marlowe Sturridge, 14 (shared with ex Tom Sturridge), and her first child with the Crown alum, now 2 years old.