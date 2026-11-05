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Mormon Wives' Zac Affleck Breaks Silence on Jen Affleck Divorce Amid Her Pregnancy
By Marissa Dow,7 days ago
Watch: ‘Mormon Wives' Star Zac Affleck Breaks Silence on Jen Affleck Divorce Amid Her Pregnancy. Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck's new reality is focusing on their kids. After the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star filed to end her marriage of seven years Nov. 3 per court documents obtained by E! News, he spoke out on where they stand, telling People Nov. 5 that he'll “always be Jen’s supporter.”