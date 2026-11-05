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Christian Bale Shares Rare Insight Into His Daughter Luka's Modeling and Directing Career
By Olivia Evans,7 days ago
Watch: Christian Bale Shares Rare Insight Into His Daughter Luka's Modeling, Directing Career. Christian Bale knows his little woman will go far. The Batman Begins actor recently shared his reaction to his and wife Sibi Blazic’s 21-year-old daughter Luka creating a name for herself in the modeling and photography industries.