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Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence Prove Their Friendship Definitely Isn't One-Sided With NYC Outing
By Olivia Evans,5 days ago
Watch: Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence Just Gave Us Permission to Wear Pajamas in Public. Odds are Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence are closer than you’d think. After all, the All’s Fair actress and Oscar winner stepped out together arm-in-arm for a walk in New York Nov. 4, going so far to sport matching SKIMS Onyx Floral Deer Print Cami and Pan sleep sets.