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Nicholas Hoult and Wife Bryana Holly Privately Welcomed Twins, Pete Davidson Reveals
By Olivia Evans,4 days ago
Watch: Nicholas Hoult and Wife Bryana Holly Privately Welcomed Twins, Pete Davidson Reveals. Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly know how to privately expand their family. The Warm Bodies actor and his longtime partner are now the parents of four, his How To Rob A Bank costar Pete Davidson confirmed in a recent interview alongside Hoult.