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Matt Damon Shares Wife Luciana Barroso Experienced Brain Aneurysm
By Kisha Forde,3 days ago
Watch: Matt Damon Shares Wife Luciana Barroso Experienced Brain Aneurysm. Matt Damon is detailing a harrowing experience. While reflecting on his absence from the 2007 Oscars, the Departed star shared he was looking forward to another chance at celebrating award season after the release of Oppenheimer—until life took an unexpected turn for wife Luciana Barroso.