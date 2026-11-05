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Khloe Kardashian Punched "Whores" in Hotel Room After Finding Lamar Odom in 20-Person "Circle Jerk"
By Hayley Santaflorentina,2 days ago
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Details Finding Lamar Odom in 20-Person "Circle Jerk”. Khloe Kardashian fought for her marriage with Lamar Odom—quite literally. Kris Jenner took a stroll down memory lane during the Nov. 5 episode of The Kardashians, recalling an evening when she and her daughter barged in on the NBA player in a hotel room amid his challenges with substance abuse.