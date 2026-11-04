undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Happened to Natalee Holloway: Inside Her Mother Beth Holloway's Desperate Search for the Truth
By Natalie Finn,3 days ago
Watch: Natalee Holloway's Harrowing Final Moments Detailed. Natalee Holloway had been missing for a day when Beth Holloway decided to take matters into her own hands. "I remember feeling that, if I were going to find Natalee, it was going to be up to me," Beth says in the new Netflix docuseries Taken: Natalee Holloway, recounting the frustration she felt upon arrival on Aruba in the wake of her daughter's 2005 disappearance while on a graduation trip, "because the police were obviously not going to do it."