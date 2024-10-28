Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • E! News

    See, Even Famous People Enjoy Dressing Like Celebrities On Halloween

    By Sabba Rahbar,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Celebrity Halloween costumesTaylor Swift tributeInfluencer trendsTrisha PaytasTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Celebrity Couples in Crazy-Cute Costumes Guess Who!
    TMZ8 days ago
    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Boy Rocky Debuts 2 Adorable Halloween Costumes
    E! Newslast hour
    Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dress up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open for Halloween
    Page Six2 days ago
    Shaun White Tried to Propose to Nina Dobrev Twice Before Engagement
    E! Newslast hour
    TMZ TV Hot Take: Travis Kelce's Friends Don't Leak Things About Taylor Swift
    TMZ2 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Share Photo With Abby's Stepdaughter Isabella
    E! News5 hours ago
    Former President Barack Obama Reacts to Malia Obama Dropping Last Name Professionally
    E! News4 hours ago
    Love Is Blind’s Monica Denies Stephen’s Claim They’re Pals After Split
    E! Newslast hour
    The Best Amazon Fall Decor Pieces Under $25 That Can Stay Up Past Halloween
    E! News1 day ago
    Kate Spade Outlet’s Holiday Gift Guide Is Here With Sparkly, Shimmery Bags & Wristlets Starting at $28
    E! News1 day ago
    Why Martha Stewart Is Slamming Her Documentary
    E! News3 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Here's Who Hoda Kotb Wants to Replace Her on Today
    E! News1 day ago
    Why Hayley Kiyoko Is Uncertain About Marriage With Becca Tilley
    E! News1 day ago
    CFDA Awards: Kylie Jenner's Raven-Inspired Red Carpet Look Is Her Darkest Yet
    E! News2 days ago
    Your Saturn Return Survival Guide & Essentials to Get Through It
    E! News1 day ago
    Products That Are Worth the Splurge (And Last Forever)
    E! News1 day ago
    NFL Player Charvarius Ward's 23-Month-Old Daughter Amani Joy Ward Dies
    E! News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sold on SLC: Meet the Cast
    E! News1 day ago
    Shawn Mendes Says He’s “Figuring Out” Sexuality in Heartfelt Speech
    E! News1 day ago
    I’m Convinced Mules Are Fall’s Trendiest Shoe—10 Best Styles to Shop
    E! News1 day ago
    Paige DeSorbo Says This Summer House Costar Is the Season 9 Drama King
    E! News1 day ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy