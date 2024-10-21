Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • E! News

    Jelly Roll Announces He’s Leaving X, Slams It as the Most “Toxic" App

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 192
    Add a Comment
    Brian Schumann
    15m ago
    listen there all garbage it doesn't matter what platform is used grow up and put on your big boy pants
    Dick Stevens
    11h ago
    Later, Tater!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jelly Roll Announces He’s Leaving X, Slams It as the Most “Toxic, Negative” App
    E! News2 days ago
    Jelly Roll Says He’s Quitting X, Calls It ‘Most Toxic’ Social Media App
    suggest.com2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports8 days ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Rapper Cardi B Claims She’ll ‘Never, Ever Drink Again’ After Going Overboard At 32nd Birthday Party
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds10 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Joanna Gaines' teen daughter Ella takes center stage as emotional star shares new home video
    HELLO2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Jumpsuit And Heels Told Outfit Inappropriate
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People19 hours ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff6 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Video: Oops! Christina Aguilera Accidentally Exposes a Little Too Much in Marilyn Monroe Frock
    musictimes.com7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy