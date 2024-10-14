Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • E! News

    Surfer Bethany Hamilton Shares Update After 3-Year-Old Nephew's Drowning Incident

    By Brahmjot Kaur,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Anita
    2d ago
    🌹🙏🏾😇
    Mardi Hodges
    2d ago
    Amazing swimmer and drowned in a bath tub?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton begs for medical miracle after 3-year-old nephew is found unconscious in bathtub
    Page Six3 days ago
    Bethany Hamilton Pleads for Help After Nephew, 3, Drowned in Bathtub: 'He Still Has a Heartbeat'
    enstarz.com3 days ago
    Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Asking For Prayers For Her Family
    The Spun1 day ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    Surfer Bethany Hamilton shares update following nephew’s drowning incident: ‘Help’
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    'He took everything': Bride killed in crash after being rear-ended by vehicle going 95 mph
    WKRC2 days ago
    Erik Menendez Reacts to Brother Lyle Menendez's Apology for Molesting Him
    E! News1 day ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    1 tourist dead, 2 hospitalized after being swept out to sea during high surf in Hawaii
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s haunting note found on mountaintop: ‘Can’t feel my fingers’
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Brantley Gilbert's Wife Reveals Baby No. 3's Name, Shares Precious Photo
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    Passenger With Checked Bag Full of Meth Was Not Arrested Because His Plane Had Already Taken Off
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Michael Jackson’s rarely seen son Blanket, 22, steps out to grab lunch in Calabasas
    Page Six6 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith disciplined behind bars weeks before parole hearing
    Fox News10 hours ago
    Ohio Man Who Went Viral For Having Same Birthday As Wife And Twins Shot Dead At Dunkin’ Donuts
    Black Enterprise4 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    TikToker Rachel Yaffe Dead at 27 After Battle With Liver Cancer
    E! News14 hours ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Liam Payne Shared Final Photo With Kate Cassidy Before Death
    E! News8 hours ago
    Heartbreaking moment Utah mother, 33, dies of cancer after raising $1m for her children's future
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy