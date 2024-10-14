E! News
Surfer Bethany Hamilton Shares Update After 3-Year-Old Nephew's Drowning Incident
By Brahmjot Kaur,2 days ago
By Brahmjot Kaur,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Anita
2d ago
Mardi Hodges
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton begs for medical miracle after 3-year-old nephew is found unconscious in bathtub
Page Six3 days ago
enstarz.com3 days ago
The Spun1 day ago
Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
Miami Herald2 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
WKRC2 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
RadarOnline2 days ago
Daily Mail2 days ago
The Kansas City Star2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
iHeartRadio5 days ago
USA TODAY1 day ago
breezyscroll.com2 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
iHeartRadio3 days ago
Latin Times7 days ago
Page Six6 days ago
Fox News10 hours ago
Black Enterprise4 days ago
Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
Daily Mail2 days ago
Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
Upworthy5 days ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline1 day ago
E! News14 hours ago
Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
Upworthy3 days ago
E! News8 hours ago
Daily Mail2 days ago
Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
The World Around Jae and Beyond4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.