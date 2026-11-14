The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce held a career exploration event at Beckman Catholic High School for 9th and 10th grade students, where local professionals explained what skills, classes, and experience can help them prepare for future jobs and job shadowing. Each presenter led a hands-on activity to show their day-to-day work, with participation from Deutmeyer Auto Advantage, Victory Ford, Captured by Corbin Photography, LLC., and Theresa Neuhaus, Realtor - American Realty.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce