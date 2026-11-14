Dyersburg has some solid part-time options right now if you like helping customers and staying active on the job. These roles are great if you want steady hours without a full-time schedule.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Dyersburg, TN

Type: FULL_TIME (weekends, part-time hours)

FULL_TIME (weekends, part-time hours) Pay: $17.45/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, start at 1:00 pm, end time varies

Stock and display Frito-Lay snacks in local stores using your own vehicle (mileage is reimbursed). This is a good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want your weekdays mostly free.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Dyersburg, TN

Type: PART_TIME

PART_TIME Pay: Not listed

Help customers at the bakery and deli counter, prepare food, and keep the area clean and stocked. Ideal if you enjoy food prep, talking with customers, and learning your way around a busy grocery store.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Dyersburg, TN

Type: PART_TIME

PART_TIME Pay: Not listed

Not listed Minimum Age: 16+

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools on vehicles. Great entry job if you like cars or want retail experience with room to grow.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good part-time spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.