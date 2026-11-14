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🐶 Gentle, Quirky Dogs in Dyersburg Looking for Loving Homes
These Dyersburg pups have been waiting so patiently for their people. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, one of these dogs from Paws to Care might be the perfect match.
Delilah
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Paws to Care
- Contact: (731) 445-0101
Delilah is a smart, energetic, food-motivated Heeler mix who has spent almost her whole life waiting to be chosen. She came to the rescue with a gunshot wound and has come a long way in their care. She has a strong personality and plenty of drive, so she’ll do best with someone who understands active, working-type breeds and can give her structure, training, and exercise.
👉 Meet Delilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stitch
- Breed: Hound / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Paws to Care
- Contact: (731) 445-0101
Stitch is looking for a very specific kind of home. He prefers women only, no children, and a calm, stable environment. He’s not a “meet you once and roll over” kind of dog and needs someone who will respect his boundaries and let him warm up at his own pace. A fenced yard and plenty of snacks are a big plus for this quirky guy.
👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bessie
- Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Paws to Care
- Contact: (731) 445-0101
Bessie is an independent girl who came from a hoarding situation after her owner passed away. She was very underweight and hadn’t had the life she deserved, but rescue has helped her recover. She’s more of a “roommate” than a clingy lap dog—happy to do her own thing, enjoy the outdoors, and check in with you on her terms. She’ll suit someone who appreciates a lower-maintenance companion.
👉 Meet Bessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brinley
- Breed: Rottweiler / Shepherd mix
- Age: Senior (around 7 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Paws to Care
- Contact: (731) 445-0101
Brinley is a true couch-loving princess. At about 7 years old, she’s not looking for marathons or mountain hikes—she wants a comfy sofa, soft blankets, and a home that treats her like royalty. If you’re hoping for a calmer, senior companion to share quiet evenings and easy walks, Brinley could be your girl.
👉 Meet Brinley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Dyersburg, TN, please consider calling Paws to Care at (731) 445-0101 to ask about these dogs, or share this post so they can find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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