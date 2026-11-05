🏥 Dyersburg Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles

Dyersburg’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel techs are in demand. If you’ve got Cath Lab experience, there’s solid money and strong benefits waiting here.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Dyersburg, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , day shift, 9A–5P)

(13 weeks, , day shift, 9A–5P) Pay: $3,073 per week (with potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

This role is for an experienced Cath Lab Technologist (at least 1 year of experience, no new grads) who wants strong weekly pay plus perks like Day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), holiday pay, guaranteed hours, and weekly or daily pay. You also get lodging and meals per diem if you qualify, license and certification reimbursement, and 24/7 clinical support while you’re on assignment.

If this sounds like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.