🚚 Dyersburg Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles Now Hiring

Dyersburg’s logistics scene is busy, with local plants needing reliable people to keep materials moving. If you like organized work, steady hours, and warehouse life, these are worth a look.

Employer: Newly Weds Foods

Newly Weds Foods Location: Dyersburg, TN

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Handle shipping, receiving, and inventory in the ERP system (MS Dynamics 365). You’ll create packing lists and bills of lading, help with cycle counts and physical inventory, support audits (IFS, ISO, FDA), and keep the warehouse clean and organized. Great fit if you have 2–3 years’ warehouse experience, can lift 50 lbs, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and basic computer work.

Alternate posting of the same role also appears on Indeed: Shipping & Receiving Clerk (Indeed)

Employer: ERMCO-ECI

Location: Dyersburg, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plant-based role focused on receiving raw materials and MRO items for a manufacturing operation. This is an internal bid-style position with a trial period of up to 30 days, so it’s geared to folks already in the company or similar union-style settings who want to move into a materials/receiving job.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.