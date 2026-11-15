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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Duxbury
Duxbury has some wonderful cats waiting at Standish Humane Society for a safe, loving home. Here are a few of the sweet faces hoping to meet you soon.
Sable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Sable is a tiny black kitten looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. Kittens like her do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Sable and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quinn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Quinn is a gray/blue kitten who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and learn what it means to be someone’s beloved house cat.
👉 Meet Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Sunny is an orange kitten who will brighten up any room. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with his new family.
👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Simba is a gray kitten looking for a safe home where he can grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FInny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Adoption Fee: $195
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
FInny is a handsome spotted tabby adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion than a kitten.
👉 Meet FInny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raja
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $195
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Raja is a fluffy longhaired boy with a rich brown coat. He’s looking for a home that doesn’t mind a little extra brushing.
👉 Meet Raja and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flopsey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $195
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Flopsey is a classic black-and-white tuxedo cat. She’s an adult girl ready for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Flopsey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flicker
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or dilute calico
- Adoption Fee: $195
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Flicker is a beautiful longhaired calico. Her striking coat will catch your eye the moment you see her.
👉 Meet Flicker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Starfish
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $195
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Starfish is a lovely gray tabby adult cat hoping for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Starfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lea
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $195
- Shelter: Standish Humane Society
- Phone: (781) 834-4663
Lea is an adult shorthair cat looking for a forever family to call her own.
👉 Meet Lea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Standish Humane Society at (781) 834-4663 or visit the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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