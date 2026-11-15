Duxbury has some wonderful cats waiting at Standish Humane Society for a safe, loving home. Here are a few of the sweet faces hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Sable is a tiny black kitten looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. Kittens like her do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Sable and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Quinn is a gray/blue kitten who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and learn what it means to be someone’s beloved house cat.

👉 Meet Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Sunny is an orange kitten who will brighten up any room. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with his new family.

👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Simba is a gray kitten looking for a safe home where he can grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

FInny is a handsome spotted tabby adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion than a kitten.

👉 Meet FInny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Raja is a fluffy longhaired boy with a rich brown coat. He’s looking for a home that doesn’t mind a little extra brushing.

👉 Meet Raja and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Flopsey is a classic black-and-white tuxedo cat. She’s an adult girl ready for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Flopsey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Calico or dilute calico

Calico or dilute calico Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Flicker is a beautiful longhaired calico. Her striking coat will catch your eye the moment you see her.

👉 Meet Flicker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Starfish is a lovely gray tabby adult cat hoping for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Starfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Standish Humane Society

Phone: (781) 834-4663

Lea is an adult shorthair cat looking for a forever family to call her own.

👉 Meet Lea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Standish Humane Society at (781) 834-4663 or visit the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.