⚠️ Winter lawn rules and care tips for Duval County

As our warm-season lawns (St. Augustine, zoysia, bermuda, bahia) slow down and turn brown, that’s normal dormancy — not always a dead lawn. But your care routine should change.

Watering (Eastern Standard Time: first Sunday in Nov – second Sunday in March):



No irrigation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Odd or no address: water Saturday only

water

Even address: water Sunday only

water

Non-residential: water Tuesday only

water

Use no more than ¾ inch or 1 hour per zone per watering day.



Mowing heights (inches):



Bahiagrass: 3.0–4.0

3.0–4.0

Bermudagrass: 0.5–1.5

0.5–1.5

Centipedegrass: 1.5–2.0

1.5–2.0

St. Augustinegrass: 2.5–4.0* (most should be 3.5–4; dwarf types can be 2.5)

2.5–4.0* (most should be 3.5–4; dwarf types can be 2.5)

Zoysia (coarse): 2.0–2.5



Raise the mower, mow less often, and stay off the lawn when possible.

Fertilizer: Skip fertilizing until spring after dormancy and frost risk have passed.

Pests & disease: Watch for Large Patch fungus and Sugar Cane Mosaic Virus/Lethal Viral Necrosis in Floratam St. Augustinegrass; contact a licensed lawn pest professional if you have recurring issues.

Overseeding with ryegrass should be limited to erosion control or bermuda sports fields. Overseeding just for winter color is considered aesthetic only and is not allowed under St. Johns River Water Management District Phase III Extreme Water Shortage rules.