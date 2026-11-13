🐛 Spotting tiny holes and sawdust in your wood? It might be beetles, not termites.

UF/IFAS Extension Duval County explains how to tell different wood‑destroying beetles apart and what you can do about them.

Step 1: Identify

Look for round or oval exit holes and note their size.

and note their size. Check what kind of wood is damaged (hardwood floors/furniture vs. softwood framing, crawl spaces, joists, beams).

is damaged (hardwood floors/furniture vs. softwood framing, crawl spaces, joists, beams). Rub the frass (powder) between your fingers: Silky, flour‑like in hardwoods → likely Lyctine (true powderpost beetles) Gritty with pellets in softwood framing/crawl spaces → likely Anobiine Powder packed in tunnels in bamboo/imported wood → likely Bostrichid Large oval holes in softwoods → often Old House Borer/Cerambycid , not a powderpost beetle

between your fingers:

Step 2: Prevent & Manage

Inspect wood before you buy .

. Control moisture in crawl spaces .

. Use borate pretreatments and proper wood finishes .

and proper . For active problems: remove and replace localized wood, apply borate surface treatments, or consider fumigation for severe or furniture-only infestations.

More detailed ID charts and guides are available in the linked UF/IFAS and UK fact sheets.