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Wood-boring beetles in your home: how to spot and treat them
9 days ago
🐛 Spotting tiny holes and sawdust in your wood? It might be beetles, not termites.
UF/IFAS Extension Duval County explains how to tell different wood‑destroying beetles apart and what you can do about them.
Step 1: Identify
- Look for round or oval exit holes and note their size.
- Check what kind of wood is damaged (hardwood floors/furniture vs. softwood framing, crawl spaces, joists, beams).
- Rub the frass (powder) between your fingers:
- Silky, flour‑like in hardwoods → likely Lyctine (true powderpost beetles)
- Gritty with pellets in softwood framing/crawl spaces → likely Anobiine
- Powder packed in tunnels in bamboo/imported wood → likely Bostrichid
- Large oval holes in softwoods → often Old House Borer/Cerambycid, not a powderpost beetle
Step 2: Prevent & Manage
- Inspect wood before you buy.
- Control moisture in crawl spaces.
- Use borate pretreatments and proper wood finishes.
- For active problems: remove and replace localized wood, apply borate surface treatments, or consider fumigation for severe or furniture-only infestations.
More detailed ID charts and guides are available in the linked UF/IFAS and UK fact sheets.
More Info: Wood Destroying Organisms: The Beetles! - UF/IFAS ...
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