⚠️ Nov. 6: Mental Health office closed 2–5 p.m. for training

⚠️ Mental Health Office Closing Early on Nov. 6

The Dutchess County Department of Mental Health office at 230 North Road, Poughkeepsie will be closed on Friday, November 6th from 2–5 p.m. for staff training.

If you were planning to stop by the office during that time, try to go before 2 p.m. or on another day.

All 24/7 crisis services will still be available, including:

The Stabilization Center (behind 230 North Road ) for in-person help

(behind ) for in-person help HELPLINE by calling 988 for mental health or substance use crises

These services remain open for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use concern.