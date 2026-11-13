📅 Big turkey dinner night at UNH dining halls

Come enjoy the annual Autumn Turkey Dinner on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at Holloway Commons and Philbrook Hall.

Event hours

Holloway Commons: 4:30–9:00 p.m.

4:30–9:00 p.m. Philbrook Hall: 4:30–9:00 p.m.

They’ll be serving classic holiday favorites like roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed Yukon potatoes, cranberry sauce, steamed green beans, roasted butternut squash, and more.

There are also seafood, vegetarian, vegan, and allergen‑friendly options, plus lots of desserts, including pumpkin pie, apple pie, pumpkin cheesecake, assorted cream pies, vanilla ice cream, raspberry sorbet, flourless chocolate torte, and chocolate coconut cream pie.

Menu items may change, and a full list of menu items and allergens is available through UNH Dining.