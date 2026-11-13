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🔬 Durham, NH Science & Research Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Paths
Durham’s research scene is busy right now, especially at UNH. If you’re into data, labs, or coastal science, there are some solid full-time roles open with clear salary ranges.
NH Sea Grant Research Coordinator
- Employer: University of New Hampshire / New Hampshire Sea Grant
- Location: Durham, NH (regular in-person, some partial telework possible)
- Type: Full-time, grant-funded
- Salary range: $47,920 – $85,410
Lead the competitive research portfolio for NH Sea Grant, run biennial research and fellowship competitions, and coordinate annual reporting to NOAA. Great fit if you have a master’s in coastal/marine science, love organizing complex projects, and want to shape impactful coastal and marine research across New Hampshire.
Analytical Instrumentation Engineer III
- Employer: University System of New Hampshire (College of Engineering & Physical Sciences, UNH)
- Location: Durham, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $57,590 – $102,850
Hands-on role keeping high-end chemistry and materials analysis instruments running for teaching and research labs. Ideal if you have a chemistry or related degree, know your way around GC/LC, MS, spectroscopy, XRD, TGA/DSC, and like a mix of troubleshooting, training students, and supporting funded research.
Director, Survey Center
- Employer: University System of New Hampshire (UNH Survey Center)
- Location: Durham, NH
- Type: Full-time, grant/contract supported
- Salary range: $88,310 – $170,860
Lead one of the region’s top academic survey research centers, overseeing methodology, staff, finances, and public-facing projects like the States of Opinion panel. Best for a PhD social scientist with 10+ years in research leadership, grant funding, and media-facing work who wants to run a high-impact survey shop.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and skimming the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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