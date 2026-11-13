Durham’s campus and student housing scene means steady work for folks who like hands-on, physical jobs. Here are a few solid options if you don’t mind staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: University of New Hampshire / University System of New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire / University System of New Hampshire Location: Durham, NH

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $28/hour

Help keep campus safe during winter storms with snow shoveling, snow blowing, salting, and other ice control work. Great fit if you already have 1+ year of snow removal experience and are comfortable working outdoors; experience with snow equipment or a CDL B is a plus.

Employer: The Scion Group

Location: Durham, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep student apartments in good shape by handling basic repairs (appliances, carpentry, plumbing, painting, and simple electrical), preventive maintenance, and unit turnarounds. This role comes with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and a chance to grow your skills in a busy, year-round setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.