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🤝 Durham, NH Community Jobs: Multiple UNH Roles Up to $66K
Durham’s community and social services scene is busy right now, especially around UNH. If you like working with youth, inclusion, and local programs, these openings are worth a look.
4-H Program Manager, Cheshire County
- Employer: University of New Hampshire
- Location: Keene, NH office (role is listed under Durham, NH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $42,110 – $66,260/year
Lead the Cheshire County 4-H youth program, supporting 42 volunteers and 18 clubs that serve local families. This role mixes youth development, volunteer management, and community events (including the Cheshire County Fair), with some nights and weekends and the option to take on extra leadership as County Office Administrator.
Adjunct Program Support – Inclusive Health Committee
- Employer: University of New Hampshire / University System of New Hampshire
- Location: Durham, NH
- Type: Part-time, adjunct hourly
- Salary: $12.50/hour
Support the NH Disability and Health Program and Granite YMCA by serving on the Inclusive Health Committee. You’ll join up to 10 advisory meetings, give feedback on inclusion efforts, and help shape an inclusion plan and evaluation for community health programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—UNH posts new community-focused roles often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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